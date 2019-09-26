Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:45
St John's Church
Coley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Allingham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allingham

Notice Condolences

John Allingham Notice
ALLINGHAM John Christopher On September 19th 2019, suddenly at his home in Hipperholme,
John, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of 60 years to Pamela, a much loved dad
of Martin, Amanda and James, a
dear father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
A celebration of John's life will be held at St John's Church, Coley on Monday October 14th at 10:45am followed by private cremation.
No flowers please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may
be given to Parkinson's UK c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.