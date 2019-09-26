|
|
|
ALLINGHAM John Christopher On September 19th 2019, suddenly at his home in Hipperholme,
John, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband of 60 years to Pamela, a much loved dad
of Martin, Amanda and James, a
dear father-in-law, grandad, great grandad and a good friend to many.
A celebration of John's life will be held at St John's Church, Coley on Monday October 14th at 10:45am followed by private cremation.
No flowers please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may
be given to Parkinson's UK c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 26, 2019