|
|
|
Clegg Jocelyn On September 9th, 2019 at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Jocelyn, aged 95 years of King Cross.
The much loved mum of June and
a loving grandma of Adam.
Service and cremation will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday September 26th at 10.30 a.m. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019