Tempest Joan On March 5th 2019 at Summerfield House, Joan aged 92 years, formerly of King Cross and Illingworth.
The dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, a much loved mum of Pauline and Denise, a dear mum-in-law of Robert, a loving grandma, great-grandma and a good friend to many.
Service to be held at St. Paul's Church, King Cross on Thursday March 21st at 2.00pm followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, by request, but donations in
lieu can be made on the day for Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
