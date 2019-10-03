Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Joan Stocks

Joan Stocks Notice
STOCKS née Hoyle
Joan Tocher Peacefully on September
23rd 2019 at home in Warley,
Joan aged 87 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Roy, a much loved sister of James, Margaret, Rhoda and the late Ian and Bruce, much adored auntie of Karen, Andrew, Joanne, Bruce, Susan, Jennifer, Lisa, Stephen, Claire, Linda, Graham,
Wendy, Brenda, Denise,
Peter, Ricky and Terry-Ann,
cherished cousin, great auntie and
a respected friend to many.
Service and cremation will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday October 18th at 12 noon. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for Marie Curie and Yorkshire Cancer Research.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
