SCOTT Joan Carol On February 16th 2019, peacefully
at her home in Greetland,
Joan, aged 70 years.
The dearly loved wife of Stephen,
a much loved mum and mother in law to Shelley, Darren, Richard and Joanna, a devoted grandma to Alexei, Megan, Lucy and Harry
and great grandma to Nancy.
The celebration of Joan's life will be be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday March 6th
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given to Marie Curie or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Simpsons Funeral Service,
South Lane, Elland.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
