|
|
|
MEGGAT Joan Peacefully at St. Barnabas Hospice, Lincoln, on 18th October 2019,
aged 83 years.
Joan, formerly of Sowerby Bridge, the beloved wife of the late Stuart, the much loved mum of Andrew
and Deborah, the very dear
mother-in-law of Marion and Andy,
a loving grandma to Natalie and Gareth, step grandma to Sheryl, Shayla, Sienna-May and Nevaeh,
she will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joan may be made to St. Barnabas Hospice, for which a plate will be available
at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019