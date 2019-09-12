|
|
|
JAMES Joan Peacefully on 4th September,
Joan, aged 92 years.
(Late of Shelf).
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mum of Sheron and the late Sandie and Paul, a dear mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday, 24th September at 12.45. Family flowers only please, donations would be appreciated for the RNLI, a box will be available at the service.
Samson Bairstow & Sons
01274 882184
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019