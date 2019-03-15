Home

Joan Govus Notice
Govus Joan
(née Arber) Peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 5th March 2019, Joan,
aged 87 years.
Dear wife of the late John,
dearly loved mum of Janet, Kathryn, and Debbie, cherished grandma
& great-grandma, mother-in-law to David and Tommy, sister, auntie,
and good friend to many.
The Celebration of Joan's Life
will take place at 12 noon on
Friday 22nd March at Elim Church, Hall Street, Halifax, followed by interment at Christ Church Mount Pellon, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made in lieu to Elim Church - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel 01422 253 593.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Valley View Care Home,
for their dedication and care of Joan
in her final months.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
