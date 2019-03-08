|
|
|
Booth Joan Joan's family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, their cards and donations received in their sudden bereavement. Thanks also to "Poppies" for providing the flowers and also to Joseph Sutcliffe & Son for their smooth and caring efficiency. Special thanks to Rev Jane Powell for her comforting words and to the Ambulance Services and Hospital staff for their invaluable help.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More