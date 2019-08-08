|
|
|
Bateman Joan (née Harris) Peacefully on August 5th
at home, aged 92.
Joan, a much loved Wife of the late Ernest, proud Mother of Stephen, Andrew and Roger, a loving
Mother-in-Law, devoted Grandma and Gran-Gran.
The service will be held at
Holy Trinity and St Jude's Church on Friday 30th August at 1.15pm followed by committal at
Park Wood, Elland.
Family flowers only, but donations to Overgate Hospice or the RSPCA
will be appreciated for which
a box will be provided.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the Church.
All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019