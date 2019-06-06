|
BOND Jill David and his family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for sharing the thanksgiving of Jill's life.
A special thank you must go to the doctors, nurses and staff at Grange Dean Medical Centre, staff and the M.S. Nurse from Calderdale Royal Hospital and to Overgate Hospice for all their support and encouragement over the years.
To the church team at St. Michael's Church, Mytholmroyd, for their support and understanding, and to all staff at Robertshaw Greenwood Funeral Directors.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
