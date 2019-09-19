Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Murduck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Murduck

Notice Condolences

Jessie Murduck Notice
MURDUCK Jessie Suddenly but peacefully on September 10th 2019 at home in Elland, Jessie, in her 100th year.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Devoted mum of Val and Joyce,
a dear mum-in-law of Chris,
loving grandma of Helen and Lesley.
A dear auntie and a very good friend to many. Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday October 2nd
at 3pm. Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu,
can be made on the day for
Willow Court Social Club.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.