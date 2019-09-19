|
|
|
MURDUCK Jessie Suddenly but peacefully on September 10th 2019 at home in Elland, Jessie, in her 100th year.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Devoted mum of Val and Joyce,
a dear mum-in-law of Chris,
loving grandma of Helen and Lesley.
A dear auntie and a very good friend to many. Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday October 2nd
at 3pm. Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu,
can be made on the day for
Willow Court Social Club.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 19, 2019