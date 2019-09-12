|
BOTTOMLEY Jessie
(née Naylor) On September 4th 2019, peacefully and comfortably at Summerfield House Care Home, formerly of Pellon New Road, Jessie,
aged 100 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Roland, very special and much loved mum of Lynne and Jane and a cherished sister to the late Hilda.
A celebratory funeral service for Jessie's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday September 25th at 12:45pm.
Flowers may be sent to the Lawrence Chapel of Rest, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax or a donation if preferred in Jessie's memory may be given to Bond Care, Halifax, LTD (Summerfield House Residents Fund). Will friends and relatives please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 12, 2019