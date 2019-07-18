|
Bottomley Jessie On July 9 2019 peacefully at the Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
Jessie, aged 90 years, the dearly loved wife of Stan, much loved mum of Susan and son in law Patrick much loved grandma of Daniel, Shaunna, James and Katie, brilliant great grandma to Oliver and Freddie much loved auntie to Jessie and Alison and much loved by all
of the family and her friends.
Service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Thursday 1st August at 11.15 am
Family flowers only, please, donations , if so desired to
Dementia UK c/o B J Melia and Sons
64 Gibbet Street Halifax HX1 5BP Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 18, 2019