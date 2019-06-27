|
ANSON Jeremy Peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice
on Saturday June 22nd 2019
aged 56 years.
Much loved husband of Helen, beloved son of Beryl, a dear
brother of Mark and Lesley,
loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and a great friend
to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Thursday July 11th at 3pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be
made to Kirkwood Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Simpsons Funeral Service, Elland, tel 01422 373531.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
