Jennie Crossland

Jennie Crossland Notice
CROSSLAND Jennie On May 19th 2019, peacefully at Millreed Lodge, Todmorden, Jennie, aged 92 years, formerly of Newstead, Halifax.
Dearly loved wife of the late George.
Service and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Friday June 21st at 12:45pm.
No flowers by request please, but donations to the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to The Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road,
Tel. 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
