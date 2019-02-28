Home

Highfield Funeral Service
Trinity Street
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD1 4DT
01484 428243
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
New North Road Baptist Church
Huddersfield
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Jean Vint Notice
VINT Jean On 16th February 2019 peacefully in Sycamore Park Care Home, Jean aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Gordon Vint and a much loved mother of David Gordon.
The service will take place at
New North Road Baptist Church, Huddersfield at 11.30am on Thursday 14th March followed
by committal at Huddersfield Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Would friends please accept this, the only intimation and kindly
meet at the church.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the British Heart Foundation for
which a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to Highfield Funeral Service tel 01484 428243.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 28, 2019
