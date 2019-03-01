|
|
|
STOCKHILL Jean On February 25th 2019,
peacefully at her home,
with her loving family
at her side,
Jean, aged 91 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Geoffrey,
much loved mum
of Paul and Jennifer,
a dear mother in law
of Susan and Les,
loving sister of John,
treasured grandma
of Lee, Craig, Sarah and Emma
and a loving great
grandma of Logan.
Funeral Service and Cremation
to be held at Fixby Crematorium,
on Friday, March 22nd at 12:30pm.
Will family and friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
By request family
flowers only please,
if desired donations in memory
of Jean would be appreciated
for Heart Research U.K.,
Suite 12D, Joseph's Well,
Leeds, LS3 1AB.
A plate will be available
at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
H.Bates Funeral Directors
(01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
