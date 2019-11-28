Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Priestley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Priestley

Notice Condolences

Jean Priestley Notice
PRIESTLEY Formerly Walker
Jean Suddenly but peacefully on
November 17th 2019 at home,
Jean aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Charles Raymond Priestley and the late Johnny Walker, much loved mum of Linda and Paul, step mum of Stephen and Glen, a much loved grandma and great grandma. Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday December 11th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel: 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -