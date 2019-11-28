|
|
|
PRIESTLEY Formerly Walker
Jean Suddenly but peacefully on
November 17th 2019 at home,
Jean aged 86 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Charles Raymond Priestley and the late Johnny Walker, much loved mum of Linda and Paul, step mum of Stephen and Glen, a much loved grandma and great grandma. Service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday December 11th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request but donations in lieu can be made on the day for
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel: 01422 353970. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019