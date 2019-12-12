Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mitchell

Notice Condolences

Jean Mitchell Notice
MITCHELL Jean (nee COLE) On December 5th, 2019 peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Jean, aged 82 years of
Sparkhouse Lane, Norland
The dearly loved wife of the late Terrance; loving mum of David,
Don, Dale, Andrew, David and Brian;
a dear mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie
and a good friend to many.

Funeral service to be held at
St Luke's Church, Norland on Wednesday, December 18th at 2:30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -