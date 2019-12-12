|
|
|
MITCHELL Jean (nee COLE) On December 5th, 2019 peacefully
at Calderdale Royal Hospital.
Jean, aged 82 years of
Sparkhouse Lane, Norland
The dearly loved wife of the late Terrance; loving mum of David,
Don, Dale, Andrew, David and Brian;
a dear mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister, auntie
and a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St Luke's Church, Norland on Wednesday, December 18th at 2:30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019