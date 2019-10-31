|
MANNALL Dr Jean Passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 23rd 2019 aged 81 years after a long struggle with dementia.
Sadly missed by Ivan her loving husband of 56 years.
Mother to Susan, Michael and Robin, sister to Donald and granny to Ben, Daniel, Emma, Charlotte and Cameron.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Monday November 11th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only, but any voluntary donations can be made to Dementia UK c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019