Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Maguire

Notice Condolences

Jean Maguire Notice
Maguire Jean
(Nee Adams) At Summerfield House Nursing Home, formerly of Regency Way, Ovenden, aged 60 years.
Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne.
Wife, mother, grandmother,
sister, cousin, auntie and friend and work colleague to many
through the years.
A celebration of Jean's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 18th November
at 12pm.
Will all those who wish to attend please meet at the Crematorium.
Donations to
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -