Maguire Jean
(Nee Adams) At Summerfield House Nursing Home, formerly of Regency Way, Ovenden, aged 60 years.
Peacefully after a short illness bravely borne.
Wife, mother, grandmother,
sister, cousin, auntie and friend and work colleague to many
through the years.
A celebration of Jean's life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 18th November
at 12pm.
Will all those who wish to attend please meet at the Crematorium.
Donations to
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019