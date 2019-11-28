Home

Jean Keighley

Notice Condolences

Jean Keighley Notice
Keighley Jean
(nee Armstrong) Peacefully on
Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 85 years.
Formerly of Greetland.
Jean, a beloved wife
of the late Gordon,
much loved mum to
Janet, Susan, Andrew and Helen, much loved grandma,
great grandma and sister.

The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 6th December at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu for
The Book Trust
All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service
Tel: 01484 428243

Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019
