Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:00
Lincoln Crematorium
HERBERT Jean Mary On March 1st 2019, Jean
peacefully passed away at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 69 years, of Rishworth.
Dearly loved wife of Frank
and a much loved mum of David.
Service and cremation at
Lincoln Crematorium on
Tuesday March 19th at 1.10pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations to Redwings
and the Hawk and Owl Trust
would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
