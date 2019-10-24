|
|
|
Gwizdak Jean On 14th October 2019 peacefully at home Jean, aged 89 years, of Elland, Beloved wife of the late Benny, dearly loved mum of Andrew and Vanda, loving sister to Joy,
dear mother-in-law and a much loved grandma and great grandma. Jean's funeral service will take place at The Providence Chapel, Huddersfield Rd, Elland on Friday 1st November 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax,
HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as the only intimation and meet at the chapel.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019