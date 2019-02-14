|
|
|
GARBE Jean Margaret On 31st January 2019 peacefully at Brackenbed View Nursing Home, Jean, aged 87 years, formerly of Southowram.
Beloved Wife of the late Karl, devoted Mum of Philip, Stephen and Helen, also a much loved and sadly missed Mother-In-Law
and Grandma.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 26th February at 2.15pm. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at
the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More