CROSSLEY JEAN On 8th February 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Jean aged 81 years of Ripponden. Wife of the late John, also a much loved and sadly missed Mum of Julie, Martin and the late Gillian, Mother-In-Law and Grandma of Richard, Rowena and Thomas.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 7th March at 11.15am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired to the RSPCA for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse. Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
