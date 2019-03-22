Home

Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:00
St John's Church
Coley
Jean Buchan Notice
BUCHAN Jean On March 17th 2019, peacefully at Alexander House Care Home, Jean, aged 91 years, late of Northowram. Dearly loved Wife of the late Edward, much loved Mum of Peter, Carol and Nigel, a dear Mother-in-Law, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great Great Grandma, Sister and Auntie.
Service at St John's Church, Coley on Friday, March 29th at 1.00pm, followed by Interment in the
church cemetery.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Marie Curie and
The British Heart Foundation would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970.
Will friends please meet at church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
