More Obituaries for Jean Bates
Jean Bates

Jean Bates

Jean Bates Notice
BATES Jean On the 12th July 2019 at
Leeds General Infirmary,
Jean, aged 61 years.
Beloved mother of
Carl, Scott & Rebecca.
The dearly loved daughter
of Allan and the late Peggy.
A loving grandma of
Elissa, Jacob & Ava.
A caring sister of Susan,
Andrew, Brian and the late Allan.
A dear auntie and
a dear friend to many.
Service and Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Friday 9th August 2019
at 12noon. Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to Take Heart at L.G.I c/o
B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP. Tel:01422 354453.
Will friends accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 25, 2019
