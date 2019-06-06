Home

George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:15
Wakefield Crematorium
JAY Derek On 25th May 2019 peacefully at his home in Netherton, Wakefield, aged 75 years, late of The Whitehall at Hipperholme. Much loved husband of Christine and father of Charlotte and a loving grandad.

Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 2-20 pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity.

A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium or may be sent C/o
George Steele & Son
Funeral Directors,
The Green, Ossett WF5 OAL.
Enquiries
Tel: 01924 273285
Published in Halifax Courier on June 6, 2019
