Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:15
Park Wood Crematorium
Janos Imrei Notice
IMREI Janos
(John) On the 17th October 2019 peacefully at
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary,
John
aged 92 years of Shelf.
Dearly loved Husband
of the late Patricia. Much loved
Dad of Ginette and the late Shaun. Loving Grandad of
Sarah and Abigail.
Service and Cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday October 30th
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, but donations, to Macmillan Support would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road.
Tel:01422 353970

Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 24, 2019
