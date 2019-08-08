|
|
|
WILSON (nee Hughes)
Janette Louise Sadly passed away peacefully in her sleep at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 1:15am aged 82 years.
Much loved and sadly missed
mum to Stephen, Paul, Rose
and Lorraine. Beloved Grandma
to Eddie, Joseph and Simon.
Loving sister of Maureen, Lilian,Stephen and Edward, wonderful Great Grandma to Ivy and loving Aunty to Marie, Dawn, Nicola, Emma and Lee.
Reception into church at
St Mary's R C Church,
Gibbet St Halifax on
Sunday 18th August 2019 at 6pm.
Service on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11am. Followed by a committal at Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 12.noon.
No flowers please, but donations
if desired can be given to
Cancer Research. c/o
B J Melia & Sons
64 Gibbet St,
Halifax HX1 5BP
Tel: 01422 354453.
Will friends please meet
at the Church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 8, 2019