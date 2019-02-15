|
SCOTT Joan Helena Wife of the late Peter, a dearly loved sister and a very special person
so loved by all who knew her, died peacefully on February 5th 2019, aged 93 years.
She will be deeply missed.
The funeral service will take place
at St Anne's In-The-Grove Church, Southowram on February 26th at 12.15pm, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society or Oxfam for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354 094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
