Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
12:15
St Anne's In-The-Grove Church
Southowram
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Scott

Notice Condolences

Jane Scott Notice
SCOTT Joan Helena Wife of the late Peter, a dearly loved sister and a very special person
so loved by all who knew her, died peacefully on February 5th 2019, aged 93 years.
She will be deeply missed.
The funeral service will take place
at St Anne's In-The-Grove Church, Southowram on February 26th at 12.15pm, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society or Oxfam for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354 094
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.