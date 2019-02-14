Home

Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 7DZ
01422 842683
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:30
Valley Funeral Service
Valley Road
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 7DZ
James Trevor Notice
WILKINSON James Trevor On January 16th 2019, suddenly, James, aged 87 years,
of Heptonstall.
The dearly loved Husband of the
late Brenda, much loved Dad of Lynnette and Husband Philip,
a devoted Grandpa to Sophie
and a dear Brother.
James' funeral service will be
held at the Valley Chapel of Rest,
Valley Road, Hebden Bridge,
on Friday February 22nd at 12.30pm,
followed by committal and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given to
the British Heart Foundation,
c/o Valley Funeral service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 14, 2019
