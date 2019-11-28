|
|
|
Slater James Anthony Field
(Tony) Stella and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all that attended the funeral of Tony and for all the many cards and kind wishes of Condolences.
Special thanks to the staff on
Ward 20 Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for all the care and support they provided.
Many thanks for the donations received for Overgate Hospice. Special thanks are due to Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors for all their help and support throughout.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 28, 2019