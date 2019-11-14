|
SLATER James Anthony Field
(Tony) Formerly of Dudwell Lane, Halifax, Tony died peacefully amongst family at Hudderfield Royal Infirmary on 4th November 2019 aged 84 years.
A devoted husband of the late Kath, much loved and loving dad to Robert, step dad to Stewart and Stella, a dear father in law and adored grandad and great grandad, treasured brother of Shirley and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations to Overgate Hospice c/o Joseph Sutcliffe & Son Ltd Funeral Directors, 8A Willow Street, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2 BU
would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 14, 2019