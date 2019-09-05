Home

Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd (Bradford)
470 Great Horton Road
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD7 3HR
01274 571021
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:00
Headley Golf Club
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
13:15
Scholemoor Crematorium
James Clark Notice
CLARK James Philip
(Jimmy) On August 29th, 2019, peacefully in hospital after a short illness, Jimmy, aged 98 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Betty, much loved dad of Sue,
Janet and Pippa, very much loved grandpa of Helen, Emily and Hollie and great grandpa of Mia-Rose, Dylan and Toby James.
Cortege will leave Headley Golf Club on Monday September 9th
at 1:00 p.m. for service and cremation at Scholemoor Crematorium at 1.20 p.m.,
followed by a celebration of Jimmy's life at Headley Golf Club.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given
to The Macular Society.
A plate will be available at the service for this purpose.
No black clothing please.
Enquiries to
Joseph A. Hey & Son Ltd.,
Tel 01274 571021 www.heyfunerals.co.uk
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 5, 2019
