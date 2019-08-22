|
Kyte Jake Passed away on 10th August 2019 after a long illness, Jake
aged 61 years. Beloved brother of Ada, Tom and Ellen, brother in law
to Linda, uncle and great uncle
to all his nieces and nephews and nephew to his aunties.
Cortege will leave Jake's bungalow, 112 Backhold Drive, Siddal at 10.30am on Tuesday 27th August 2019 followed by service at
Halifax Minster at 11.15am then interment will take place at
Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Flowers and enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road Tel 01422 353970.
All are welcome to celebrate Jake's life after the service at Siddal Rugby Club. Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 22, 2019