TAYLOR Jacqueline On 2nd December 2019 peacefully
at home surrounded by her loving family, Jackie aged 72 years.
The much loved mum of Lesley and Amanda, loving nan of Devan,
a dearly loved sister, auntie and
a good friend to many who
will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park wood Crematorium Elland on Tuesday 17th December at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 12, 2019