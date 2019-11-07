|
Whitaker Jack The family of the late Jack wish to tender their sincere thanks to all his friends for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and donations received during their recent sad bereavement. To Jack's GP's and Nurses, to Carl and Staff at Summerfield House Residential and Nursing Home, you cared so much, to Emma and colleagues at Lawrence Funeral Services and to the Reverend Jean Hoggard,
where would we have been
without you, bless you all.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 7, 2019