OADE Jack On May 18 2019 peacefully at Summerfield House Nursing Home, Jack aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Diane,
loving brother of the late Helen, brother in law of John and Paul, loved uncle of Thomas, dear son in law of the late Jack.
The funeral service will take place today Thursday May 30 at the private chapel of David Gallagher, Airedale House, Skipton Road, Utley, Keighley, BD20 6DT at 1:15pm followed by interment at
Utley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated to the Alzheimer's Society.
A box will be provided at the service for this purpose or may be made online at
www.david-gallagher.co.uk
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
