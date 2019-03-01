Resources More Obituaries for Jack Houlahan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Houlahan

Notice HOULAHAN The family of the late Jack Houlahan would like to thank relatives, friends, work colleagues and neighbours for mass offerings, cards, flowers and their attendance at the funeral service and donations to the charities. Also to Fr. Michael

for his support and beautiful

Requiem Mass. Thanks also to

Canon Fitzgerald for visits over the past few years. Grateful thanks to the SVP, Brighouse for their help and support over several years and to the Huddersfield branch for their visits. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lindley Grange Nursing Home for their devoted care and kindness. Thanks to Melia's Funeral Services for their compassionate and professional arrangements. RIP. Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 1, 2019