|
|
|
BULLOUGH
(née Taylor) Ivy On February 25th 2019, peacefully
at Rastrick Hall Residential Home,
Ivy (née Taylor), aged 94 years,
late of Sowerby Bridge.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, dear mother of Virginia, Margaret and Phillip, loving gran of Marc
and Rachael and great gran of
Noah and Joshua. Dear sister,
auntie and best friend of Elsie.
Family and friends are welcome
to celebrate Ivy's life at a service
and cremation at Park Wood Crematoirum, Elland on
Wednesday 13th March 2019 at 3.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations to the Halifax Society
for the Blind would be much appreciated. A plate for donations will be available on the day.
Enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road,
tel 01422 353970.
At the family's request
no black clothing please.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More