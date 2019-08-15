|
|
|
GELDER Iris
(née Green) Peacefully, on the
7th August at Valley View Care Home, Iris, aged 89 years of Northowram, Halifax.
Beloved wife of the late Archie, much loved mum of Graham and Elizabeth, a very dear
mother-in-law of Steve and June. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 21st August, 2pm at
St Matthew's Church Northowram, followed by Committal at Parkwood Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for
Parkinson's UK if desired.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Greenhead Road, Huddersfield
Tel; 01484 428961
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 15, 2019