DURRANS Iris Ida Peacefully passed away on
23rd June 2019, aged 90 years.
Ever loving mum of Carol, June, Linda, Diane, Gail and the late Christine, a special grandma, great grandma and great great grandma and a very dear mother in law.
The funeral service shall be held at The Halifax Minster, Causeway, Halifax, HX1 1QL on Tuesday 16th July at 1:15pm, followed by a service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 2:15pm.
No flowers please at the family's request, but donations if so desired to The Alzheimer's Society c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, HX1 2XR.
Tel. 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on June 27, 2019
