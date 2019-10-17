Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
15:00
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Trudgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Trudgill

Notice Condolences

Irene Trudgill Notice
Trudgill Irene Margaret Peacefully, on 10th October 2019, Irene, aged 72 years.
Mum of Hazel and Wendy, Grandma of Mikaela, Thomas, Colin, Alice and Callum, and Great-Grandma to Lily.
Irene's funeral service
will take place at 3pm on
Thursday 31st October, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.