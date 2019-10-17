|
|
|
Trudgill Irene Margaret Peacefully, on 10th October 2019, Irene, aged 72 years.
Mum of Hazel and Wendy, Grandma of Mikaela, Thomas, Colin, Alice and Callum, and Great-Grandma to Lily.
Irene's funeral service
will take place at 3pm on
Thursday 31st October, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland,
to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice - a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 17, 2019