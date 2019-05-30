|
|
|
Crossfield Irene
(nee Thornber) Suddenly, with her family by her side, on 25th May 2019, after a short illness, Irene aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stuart,
much loved mum of Nigel and Martin, dear mother-in-law of Jutci and Susan, cherished grandma of Joseph & Holly, James & Rebecca,
a loving sister, sister-in-law, auntie, and friend to many.
The Celebration of Irene's Life
will take place at 2.15pm on Wednesday 12th June at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the Macmillan Nurses -
a collection box will be available
on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 59
Published in Halifax Courier on May 30, 2019
Read More