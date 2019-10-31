|
BELSHAW Irene On October 18th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, of Halifax, Irene aged 96 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Edward, much loved mum of Michael and the late Keith, sister of Greta, loving grandma of Natalie and Luke and a dear mother in law to Jenny.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held at the Lawrence Chapel of Rest, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax on Monday November 4th at 12.45pm followed by committal and cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired may be given to Overgate Hospice
c/o Lawrence Funeral Service.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 31, 2019