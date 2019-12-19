|
|
|
Barrett Irene On December 9th 2019, peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, surrounded by her loving family, Irene, aged 78 years, of Haley Court.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mum of Diane, Tracey and the late David, a dear mother in law of Craig and Mark, loving grandma of Scott and Karen, Luke and Kelsa, Jordan and Natasha, Georgia and Jonas, beloved great grandma of Piper, dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Service at The Halifax Chapel of Repose, Clare Road, on
Monday December 30th at 2.15pm followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but donations to Help for Heroes
would be much appreciated.
A plate will be available on the day.
Will friends please meet at the Chapel and accept this as the
only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 19, 2019